Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday evening, but for the game, they could be without their best player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable (knee) for the contest.

Antetokounmpo had been on the injury report for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he ended up playing.

He finished the night with a triple-double, scoring 26 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

According to StatMuse, he is now the 17th player in the history of the NBA to have 30 triple-doubles.

The Bucks also improved to 8-0 on the season with the 115-102 win, which is the best start in franchise history.

They have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons (twice) and Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 55.3% from the field, and has been a force on defense, averaging 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

In 2021, he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship, but this past season they lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

That being said, they did not have Khris Middleton for the series against the Celtics, and they have not had the All-Star guard for any of their eight games this season (he's also been ruled out for Saturday).

As for the Thunder, they enter the night with a 4-4 record in their first eight games of the season.