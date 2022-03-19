Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-26 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Timberwolves, they are on fire as of late, and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games overall, and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference at 41-30 on the season.
