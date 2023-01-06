Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

Their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

The two-time MVP is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 32.7 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in 32 games (he is also shooting 53.2% from the field).

On Wednesday evening, the Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors (on the road in Canada) in overtime by a score of 104-101.

Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 21 rebounds and ten assists in 40 minutes of playing time.

With the victory, the Bucks improved to 25-13 in 38 games, which has them tied with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 1.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

At home, the Bucks are a very impressive 16-4 in the 20 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Hornets, they enter the night with a 10-29 record in 39 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the east.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Hornets are 5-15 in 20 games played outside of Charlotte.