Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin.

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Monday."

The two-time MVP missed each of the last two games against the Miami Heat in Florida (the Bucks lost both).

Antetokounmpo has been playing outstanding so far this season and has averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest on 52.4% shooting from the field.

The Bucks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for second and 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, but they are a very impressive 16-5 in 21 games hosted in Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship, and last season they made the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

There is no question they are a contender to win the title this season.

As for the Pacers, they come into the day with a 23-21 record in 44 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they are 6-4 in their last ten games, the Pacers are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they have gone 8-12 in the 20 games they have played outside of Indiana.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off this season.