Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks have ruled out their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time MVP has missed each of the last three games (the Bucks are 1-2 in that span).

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed out Tuesday."

He is currently averaging an impressive 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 35 games.

The NBA Champion forward is also shooting 52.4% from the field.

On Monday, the Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119, and Jrue Holiday led the way with 35 points and 11 assists.

Right now, the Bucks are 28-16 in 44 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an outstanding 17-5 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Wisconsin.

After winning the NBA Championship in 2021, the Bucks lost in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

They will more than likely be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals and are currently 4.5 games behind the Celtics for the first seed.

As for the Raptors, they are 20-24 in 44 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the east.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 6-13 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Canada.