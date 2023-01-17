Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks have ruled out their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two-time MVP has missed each of the last three games (the Bucks are 1-2 in that span).
Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed out Tuesday."
He is currently averaging an impressive 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 35 games.
The NBA Champion forward is also shooting 52.4% from the field.
On Monday, the Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119, and Jrue Holiday led the way with 35 points and 11 assists.
Right now, the Bucks are 28-16 in 44 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an outstanding 17-5 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Wisconsin.
After winning the NBA Championship in 2021, the Bucks lost in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season.
They will more than likely be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals and are currently 4.5 games behind the Celtics for the first seed.
As for the Raptors, they are 20-24 in 44 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the east.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 6-13 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Canada.