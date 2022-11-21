Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin.

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo has been added to the injury report.

Via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has been added to the #Bucks injury report after shootaround with left calf tightness. He is listed as probable to play tonight ... but I imagine Mike Budenholzer will say later it's all about how warmups go."

Antetokounmpo has gotten off to a phenomenal start to the season with averages of 29.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

He has played in 12 games this season (he missed three games earlier this month).

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA with an 11-4 record in their first 15 games.

That being said, they had been 9-0 before losing four of their last six games.

All-Star guard Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game this season (and he's been ruled out for Monday), and Jrue Holiday missed four games in a row before returning in their last game (on Friday night).

At home, the Bucks have been fantastic with an 8-1 record in nine games played in Wisconsin.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are off to a fantastic start to the season, but they will be without their best player Damian Lillard against the Bucks.

They are 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.