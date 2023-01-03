Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."

The two-time MVP missed Sunday's 118-95 loss (at home) to the Wizards.

On the season, he is averaging 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 30 games.

In addition, the NBA Champion forward is shooting 53.3% from the field and has scored 43+ points in each of his last two games.

Last Friday night, Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time (the Bucks won 123-114).

If he can continue to play at this level, and the Bucks remain among the best teams in the NBA, he will likely be in the MVP discussion.

The Bucks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 23-13 in 36 games, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

At home, the Bucks are one of the best teams in the league with a 15-4 record in 19 games hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Wizards, they had been on a ten-game losing streak earlier in the season, but have now turned themselves around and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Currently, they are the in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Through 38 games, the Wizards are 17-21, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.