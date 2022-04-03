Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, and for the game Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the injury report.

However, the superstar forward is available for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account.

The Bucks enter Sunday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-29 record in 77 games played.

