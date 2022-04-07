Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Celtics-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available, and his final status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the contest as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-30 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
