Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Chicago to face off with the Bulls on Monday evening, and for the game their best player is on the injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks will enter the evening as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-30 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

