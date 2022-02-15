Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and they should have their best player available. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with an ankle injury, is listed as probable for Tuesday against the Pacers. 

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are once again back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

They are fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record in the 58 games that they've played. 

While they have lost two games in a row, they are still 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

At home, they are 19-10 in 29 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15974759_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

39 seconds ago
USATSI_17586788_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The James Harden Trade

12 minutes ago
USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Spurs

19 hours ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After They Lost To The Trail Blazers

19 hours ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Kings

19 hours ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Thunder

19 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

19 hours ago