Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-76ers Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
However, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, so he will likely play.
The status of the 2021 NBA Finals MVP can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks (46-28) are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers (46-28) are the fourth seed in the east.
Therefore, the game has major implications for playoff seeding.
