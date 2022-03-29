Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-76ers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.  

However, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, so he will likely play.  

The status of the 2021 NBA Finals MVP can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks (46-28) are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers (46-28) are the fourth seed in the east. 

Therefore, the game has major implications for playoff seeding. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

