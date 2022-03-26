Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they could be without their best player.

NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the showdown can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-has 27 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

