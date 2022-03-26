Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they could be without their best player.
NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the showdown can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-has 27 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.