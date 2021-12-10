Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game
    Publish date:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, but is listed as probable.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, but is listed as probable.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Houston to play the Rockets on Friday evening. 

    Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report with a quad injury, but is listed as probable for the game and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Bucks come into the game with an impressive 16-10 record in their first 26 games of the season. 

    After winning the 2021 NBA title (Antetokounmpo won NBA Finals MVP), they once again look like they will be a contender to win another championship this season. 

    As for the Rockets, they are in total rebuilding mode, but are quietly on a seven-game winning streak that puts them at 8-16 on the season after starting out just 1-17 in their first 18 games. 

    USATSI_16949604
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047464_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Is It Time To Worry About The New York Knicks?

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Was There No Foul Called On This Shot By Steph Curry?

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
    News

    Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17316469_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Eli Manning Throw Kevin Durant A Touchdown Pass

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    15 hours ago