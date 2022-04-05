Giannis Antetokounmpo's Latest Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo still remains probable.

The status of Antetokounmpo for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-30 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

