Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-76ers Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with a knee injury.
However, he is listed as probable for the contest, and as of the 1:30 injury report (see screenshot below from the NBA's official injury report), he still remains probable.
Therefore, he will likely play in the game.
The Bucks are currently 46-28 in the 74 games that they have played, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
