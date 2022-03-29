Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-76ers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-76ers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and for the game their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with a knee injury.  

However, he is listed as probable for the contest, and as of the 1:30 injury report (see screenshot below from the NBA's official injury report), he still remains probable.  

Therefore, he will likely play in the game. 

NBA's official injury report

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks are currently 46-28 in the 74 games that they have played, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17932964_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_17983529_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Viral Clip Of Steve Kerr Getting Ejecting And Going On A Tirade At Referees

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17269709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17984107_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Andre Iguodala Said After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17960607_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_8969779_168388303_lowres
News

The Utah Jazz Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Bucks Star

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_14710676_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Have Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Utah Jazz Star

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago