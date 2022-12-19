Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed on injury report for Monday."

The two-time MVP missed Saturday's 123-97 blowout win over the Utah Jazz at home in Wisconsin due to a knee injury.

Right now, Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world.

In 24 games, he is averaging 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest (on 52.7% shooting from the field).

Currently, the Bucks are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record in 29 games (they have the least amount of losses out of every team in the league).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, and in 12 games on the road, they are 7-5.

If the Bucks can remain healthy this season, they could make the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

As for the Pelicans, they are one of the best teams in the NBA, with an 18-11 record in 29 games which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

In their last game, they lost 118-114 to the Phoenix Suns and allowed Devin Booker to score 58 points.

At home, the Pelicans have gone 12-3 in 15 games.