Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, and for the game they will have their best player available. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the injury report.   

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) not listed on injury report for Wednesday."

The two-time MVP played in Monday's loss against the Atlanta Hawks but had missed the previous two games.

On the season, he is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

He also continues to be a force on defense, with averages of 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

The Bucks are 10-3 in their first 13 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have cooled off after starting out the season 9-0.

They have lost three of their four games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

That being said, they have dealt with injuries, and Khris Middleton still has yet to play in a game this season (he was ruled out for Wednesday).

Therefore, their record is still very impressive to start the 2022-23 season.

As for the Cavs, they are in a similar position.

They began the season 8-1 in their first nine games (they went on an eight-game winning streak after losing the first game of the season).

Now, they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak, so they come into the night with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the east.

Injuries

