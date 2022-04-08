Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening, and for the game they will have their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo available.

The All-Star forward had been on the injury report due to a calf injury, but has been upgraded to available.

The status of the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-30 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball