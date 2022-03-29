Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-76ers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will officially have their best player available.  

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was listed as probable with a knee injury, has officially been upgraded to available. 

The status of the NBA Champion can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks and 76ers come into the game tied with a 48-26 record. 

