Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday evening in Wisconsin, and for the game they will have Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time MVP had been listed as questionable earlier in the day with a calf injury, but will be active.

The status of Antetokounmpo for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are 13-11 in their first 24 games of the season, which is impressive, considering they have not made the postseason since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in 2018

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA title last season, and Antetokounmpo won the Finals MVP.

On the new season they are off to a 15-9 start in their first 24 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball