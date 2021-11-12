Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game
    Publish date:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.
    Author:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are in the Boston to play the Celtics on Friday night, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report on Thursday night, it is likely that he will play. 

    The two-time MVP is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks with their injury report. 

    Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, but got off to a slow start in the new season and were 4-6 through their first ten games of the year. 

    However, in their last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks (both on the road) they have picked up wins. 

    As for the Celtics, they had a disappointing season last year and are 5-6 on the new season. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16244127_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
    News

    Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something For The Bulls For The First Time Since Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17000242_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Milwaukee Bucks Beat The New York Knicks

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Just Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Did Something Amazing In The Brooklyn Nets Win Over The Orlando Magic

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17135317_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Of Steph Curry And Anthony Edwards After The Warriors Beat The Timberwolves

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Cavs

    16 hours ago