Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the Boston to play the Celtics on Friday night, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report on Thursday night, it is likely that he will play.

The two-time MVP is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks with their injury report.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, but got off to a slow start in the new season and were 4-6 through their first ten games of the year.

However, in their last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks (both on the road) they have picked up wins.

As for the Celtics, they had a disappointing season last year and are 5-6 on the new season.

Related stories on NBA basketball