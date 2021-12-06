Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
    The Milwaukee Bucks may be without their best player on Monday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin. 

    2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a calf injury for the game, and his status can be seen in a a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bucks are 15-9 in their first 24 games of the season after winning the NBA Championship last season. 

    The title was the first of Antetokounmpo's career, and added to a long list of accomplishments in his career that includes two MVP's and a Defensive Player of The Year Award. 

    As for the Cavs, they are off to a solid start to the new season with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games. 

