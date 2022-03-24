Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Playing Status For Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their best player when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night in Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and they are once again one of the elite teams in the entire league.

Currently, they have a 45-27 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also just 1.5 games back of the Miami Heat for first place in the east.

