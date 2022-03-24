Skip to main content
UPDATE: Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the game.   

The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and for the game both squads have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the Wizards and Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Wizards will be without Kyle Kuzma, which is a big loss to their starting lineup, and Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the Bucks. 

Coming into the night, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-40 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

