Golden State Warriors And Boston Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

The Golden State Warriros and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in California on Thursday evening, and the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report 

Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Robert Williams III all remain listed as questionable for the contest.  

Meanwhile, James Wiseman has been ruled out for Game 1. 

The Warriors are in the NBA Finals for sixth time in the last eight seasons, which no other team in the league has done. 

They have also won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

As for the Celtics, they have been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last six seasons, but this is their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster. 

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat to win the east, while the Warriros beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the west. 

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

