Andrew Wiggins Close To Returning For Warriors

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has missed the team’s last 11 games due to an adductor injury, but he is close to making his return.

Inching closer to the halfway point in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors definitely did not expect to be hovering around a .500 record.

Coming off what many thought was an improbable championship, the Warriors have targets on their backs every time they take the floor and while the level of competition around the league rising has impacted the Warriors’ success, so have injuries.

Not only has Stephen Curry been sidelined the last handful of games with a shoulder injury, but Andrew Wiggins has not played since December 3 due to an adductor strain.

There was speculation ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies that Wiggins would be back, but then the Warriors ruled him out for that game and he did not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to an illness.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and when he may make his return to the floor.

“Unfortunately he’s sick,” Kerr said. “He’s been cleared to play, but he’s not inthe building tonight because he came down ill yesterday, so he’ll be out tonight and tomorrow. Hopefully he gets better quickly and we’ll see how he’s doing… He probably would have played tomorrow night.”

Given that Wiggins was likely to return Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, he should be viewed as “day-to-day” at this point and set to make his return to play whenever he feels better from his illness.

Prior to his adductor injury, Wiggins was averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

The Warriors could really use their star wing back out on the floor not only for his offensive production, but for his contributions on the defensive side of the floor as well.

He proved to be a key reason why Golden State advanced to and won the NBA Finals a season ago and once again, Andrew Wiggins figures to be a big part of the Warriors’ current and future plans.

Wiggins’ next chance to return will be on Friday, December 30 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

