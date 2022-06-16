Skip to main content

Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

As of 2:30 Eastern Time, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and for the game the two squads have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.    

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are questionable for the Warriors, while Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics.  

Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman.   

The series is 3-2 in favor of the Warriors after they won Game 5 on Monday night, so they can win the NBA title with a win on Thursday.  

A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in California. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17955531_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Rockets-Mavericks Trade Involving Christian Wood

By Brett Siegel31 minutes ago
USATSI_17692562_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Star NBA Player Has Been Traded

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18514283_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 6 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18532670_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 6 on Thursday

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres-2
News

Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_17209766_168388303_lowres
News

Possible Trade Destinations For Pistons Forward Jerami Grant

By Brett Siegel19 hours ago