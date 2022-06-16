Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals
As of 2:30 Eastern Time, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, and for the game the two squads have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.
Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are questionable for the Warriors, while Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman.
The series is 3-2 in favor of the Warriors after they won Game 5 on Monday night, so they can win the NBA title with a win on Thursday.
A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in California.
