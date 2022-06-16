Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

As of 2:30 Eastern Time, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

NBA's official injury report

Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are questionable for the Warriors, while Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman.

The series is 3-2 in favor of the Warriors after they won Game 5 on Monday night, so they can win the NBA title with a win on Thursday.

A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in California.

