Warriors Finalized Injury Report Against Lakers

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for their first regular season game of the year.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics played the first game of the season on the east coast, and directly following that game this one will begin out west.

For the game between the Warriors and Lakers, the Warriors have finalized their injury report.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out (injury management), while Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to available (right thumb sprain).

NBA's official injury report

Iguodala is entering his 19th season in the NBA, while Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft this past summer.

The Warriors come into the new season fresh off winning the NBA Championship over the Celtics back in June.

That was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and they have also been to the NBA Finals six times in that span.

Whenever the Warriors and Lakers play, it's exciting because Steph Curry and LeBron James are two of the most popular players of all time.

When James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, they played each other in the NBA Finals four times in a row.

The Warriors went 3-1 in those battles.

This will be the fifth season that James has been on the Lakers, and they are coming off a tough year where they missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in the last four seasons.

However, in 2020, they beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship.