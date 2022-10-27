Skip to main content

Warriors Injury Report Against The Heat

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Miami Heat in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on Thursday night, and for the game, they have announced their injury report.

The Warriors will be without veterans Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo.

Iguodala is in his 19th season in the NBA, but he has yet to play in a game so far this season, and DiVincenzo has played in three games averaging 5.0 points per contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Warriors are just 2-2 in their first four contests of the season into the night. 

They have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings and losses against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.  

Steph Curry has led the way averaging 30.2 points per contest on 44.4% shooting from the three-point range. 

Last season, they won their fourth NBA Championship in the previous eight seasons. 

They are off to a slow start, but still have 78 more games to play, so there is plenty of time. 

The Heat also come into the game slumping to start the new season.

They are just 2-3 in their first five contests but did blow out the Portland Trail Blazers (119-98) on Wednesday night in Oregon. 

All-Star Jimmy Butler comes into the game averaging 21.7 points per contest. 

Last season, the Heat were just one game away from facing the Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

They lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (on their home floor in Florida).  

