Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets



The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center in San Francisco for their second game of the season.

They are coming off of a 123-109 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

For the game against the Nuggets, they have released their injury report.

Andre Iguodala (injury management) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (right thumb sprain) have been ruled out for the contest. 

Iguodala is entering his 19th season in the NBA and is coming off a season where he averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. 

The Warriors have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons, and the two seasons that they missed the playoffs (and the Finals), Iguodala was not on the roster.

He is one of their most essential veterans. 

Meanwhile, Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer after one season of college basketball with the Milwaukee Panthers. 

The Warriors will more than likely be a contender to get back to the NBA Finals in 2023.          

As for the Nuggets, they have back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic and a talented roster surrounding him.  

Their biggest question mark will be the health of some of their key players. 

Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Warriors (in five games). 

They have the kind of roster that could be a contender this season.  

