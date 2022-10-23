Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

For the game, the Warriors have announced their final injury report.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to available, while Andre Iguodala remains ruled out. 

The Warriors come into the game with a 1-1 record after beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening and losing to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer but has yet to make his NBA debut.

As for Iguodala, he is entering his 19th season in the NBA but has not played in a game this season so far. 

The Warriors are fresh off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals back in June.

They have mostly the same roster as last year, so it would be no surprise to see them as a contender once again this year.

Meanwhile, the Kings are coached by Mike Brown, who was an assistant with the Warriors for the last five seasons.

They are 0-2 to start the new season with losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Both games were decided by seven points or less, so they were competitive.

Following this game, the Kings will head home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, while the Warriors will face off with the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings

