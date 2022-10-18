Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have released their initial injury report for Tuesday’s game agains the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, for the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

First, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face off in Massachusetts, and following that game, the Warriors and Lakers will tip-off.

For the game, the Warriors have released their initial injury report as of 8:30 A.M Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is listed as questionable with a right thumb sprain, while Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the contest. 

The Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics on June 16. 

That was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have won the NBA Championship. 

From 2015-19, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that time span. 

In 2020 and 2021, they missed the postseason but picked up right where they left off in this past season's NBA Playoffs.

They will likely be a contender to reach the NBA Finals once again. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off a 33-49 season in which they missed the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. 

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, but they have been a mediocre team over the last two seasons. 

They still have a loaded roster with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, but their most significant question marks will be chemistry and health. 

The matchup on Tuesday night will feature two of the most popular players of all-time in Steph Curry and James. 

