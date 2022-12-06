Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday

The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers 112-104 at home in California.

Before the game, the team announced that they had recalled two players from the G League.

Via Warriors PR: "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guard Ryan Rollins from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Neither player played in the game.

Baldwin Jr. was the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played in four games for the Warriors this season.

The former Wisconsin star is averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

In the G League, he is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in seven games.

As for Rollins, he was the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played in seven games for the Warriors this season.

The former Toledo star is averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest.

In the G League, he is averaging 19.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

With the loss to the Pacers, the Warriors fell to 13-12 in their first 25 games, and their two-game winning streak has been snapped.

They are now 11-2 in the 13 games they have played at home, as this was only their second loss at the Chase Center this season.

Klay Thompson led the way for the Warriors with 28 points, while Andrew Nembhard had a very impressive 31 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and one steal for the Pacers.