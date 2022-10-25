Warriors And Suns Injury Reports

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

For the game, the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Antony Lamb, Ryan Rollins and Donte DiVincenzo.

Meanwhile, the Suns have ruled out Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright.

NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the night with a 2-1 record as they have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings (their one loss came against the Denver Nuggets).

As for the Suns, they are also 2-1 with wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers (their one loss came against the Portland Trail Blazers).

These are two of the best teams in the NBA because last season, the Suns had the best record in the league during the regular season and the Warriors won the NBA Championship.

There is no question that they will both be contenders once again this year, and could potentially face off in the NBA Playoffs.

The Suns were one game away from facing off with the Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the second round.

The Warriors come into the night led by Steph Curry who is averaging 33.3 points per contest on 44.3% shooting from the three-point range.

Devin Booker leads the Suns averaging 32.0 points per contest on 53.1% shooting from the field and 52.0% shooting from the three-point range.