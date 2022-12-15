Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers

With Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out due to injuries, the Golden State Warriors fell to 2-13 on the road with a 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. However, this loss is the least of the team’s worries right now, as two-time MVP Stephen Curry left the game early due to a left shoulder injury.

With about two minutes left in the third quarter, the Warriors were slowly working their way back into the game against the Pacers when Indiana’s Jalen Smith drove to the rim.

It appeared as if Steph Curry looked to make a play on the ball, reaching in and trying to pry the ball away from Smith with his left arm, but he was unsuccessful in doing so and Curry immediately grabbed at his left shoulder in pain afterward.

Curry stood underneath the team’s basket during a timeout with his hands on his knees before walking to the locker room with team personnel.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry and whether or not the team knew any further details yet on the severity of his shoulder injury.

“He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerr told reporters. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth and the training staff told me he wasn't going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

When asked about if Kerr knew the level of pain Curry was in, the Warriors’ head coach said he didn’t ask and that he has not really had a chance to talk with Steph in detail about his injury.

The Warriors’ star finished Wednesday’s game with 38 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in a total of 30 minutes, marking his 16th 30-point game this season, the third-most in the NBA.

Now 14-15 on the season, the defending NBA champions find themselves with their backs up against the wall, especially if Curry is forced to miss time with this left shoulder injury.

Andrew Wiggins has missed the team’s last five games now with a right adductor injury and without Stephen Curry, the Warriors will really struggle to find consistent play on the offensive-end of the floor, especially since he accounts for close to 25 percent of the team’s points on a nightly basis.

The Golden State Warriors and their fans will be holding their breath as they await the results of Curry’s MRI on Thursday.

