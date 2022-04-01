Massive Steph Curry Injury Update

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced an update on superstar guard Steph Curry.

The update from team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

"Our next update on his status will be provided on April 11," the Warriors wrote at the end of the update.

Their final regular season game is on April 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans, so Curry has now been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Curry has been out since March 16 when he left the game against the Boston Celtics early with the injury.

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.

