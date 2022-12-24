Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies

All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.

Losing five of their last six games, the Golden State Warriors are really struggling to find any success due to injuries.

Not only is Stephen Curry out with a shoulder injury, but Andrew Wiggins remains sidelined due to an adductor injury that has kept him out since December 5.

Ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media on Saturday and while he did deliver good news on Donte DiVincenzo’s status, Kerr did say that Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas against the Grizzlies.

While he did participate in the team’s practice on Friday, Wiggins will remain on the sideline and miss his tenth consecutive game.

In a total of 22 games this season, Wiggins has averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

With Steph Curry out, the Warriors have been searching for answers offensively and while having Andrew Wiggins would have greatly helped the Warriors in their game against the Grizzlies, they will once again turn to Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole to carry a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of scoring.

Wiggins’ next chance to play for the Warriors will be on Dec. 27 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.