Steph Curry's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game 5

Golden State Warriros superstar Steph Curry will no longer be on a minutes limit for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.  

A win for the Warriros would officially end the series in five games at 4-1.  

The Warriors had a chance at the sweep on Sunday in Denver, but the Nuggets came through when it mattered most to save their season.  

During the series Steph Curry has played a very unique role as the two-time NBA MVP has been coming off the bench.  

He had been out of action from March 16 until Game 1 due to a foot injury. 

In the four games that he has been back (the entire series) he has come off the bench and had a minutes restriction. 

However, the three-time NBA Champion will no longer be on a minutes restriction for Game 5, which is good news for the Warriors and bad news for the Nuggets. 

The Warriros had been to five straight trips to the NBA Finals (and won three times) before going a two-year playoff drought the last two seasons. 

Now that they are back, they look as scary as ever. 

