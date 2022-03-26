Goran Dragic's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have their former All-Star point guard available.

Goran Dragic had been on the injury report with a knee injury, but he is now announced as available and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the evening as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

