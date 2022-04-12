Goran Dragic's Status For Cavs-Nets Game

Skip to main content
Former All-Star Will Be Available For Cavs-Nets Game

Goran Dragic is available for Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their veteran point guard Goran Dragic.   

The 2018 NBA All-Star is on the injury report due to health and safety protocols, but he is listed as available, and says that he will play in the game (he is not sure how many minutes he will play).   

The winner of Tuesday's game is automatically the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get more chance to get the eight seed.   

