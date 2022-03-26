Goran Dragic's Status For Nets-Heat Game
Goran Dragic is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to face off with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game 2018 NBA All-Star point guard Goran Dragic is on the injury report with a knee injury.
However, he is listed as probable for the matchup, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Dragic began his season with the Toronto Raptors, but when was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, who bought him out.
As a free-agent he chose to sign with the Nets, and play for head coach Steve Nash (who was his teammate on the Phoenix Suns).
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.