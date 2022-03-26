Goran Dragic's Status For Nets-Heat Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to face off with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game 2018 NBA All-Star point guard Goran Dragic is on the injury report with a knee injury.

However, he is listed as probable for the matchup, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Dragic began his season with the Toronto Raptors, but when was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, who bought him out.

As a free-agent he chose to sign with the Nets, and play for head coach Steve Nash (who was his teammate on the Phoenix Suns).

The Related stories on NBA basketball