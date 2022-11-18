Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward's Injury Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

Gordon Hayward is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Charlotte Hornets will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, but for the game, they could remain without one of their best players.

All-Star Gordon Hayward has missed eight games, and he is listed as questionable (upgraded from doubtful) for Friday.   

Hornets PR: "UPDATE: @hornets forward Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in CLE"

In the eight games Hayward has played, he is averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

He is one of the best players on the team, so his absence has been costly.

LaMelo Ball has also missed 13 games and has been ruled out for Friday, so the Hornets have struggled in a big way.

They began the season 3-3 but have now lost nine of their last ten games and are 4-12 on the year (14th seed in the Eastern Conference).

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament, so even if they had been healthy, they were not seen as a top-six team in the east.

On the road, they have a 3-6 record in nine games away from North Carolina.

As for the Cavs, they are 8-6 in 14 games but are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

After losing their first game of the season, they won eight games in a row before the losing streak.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA and are 4-1 in five games at home. 

