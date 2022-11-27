Grizzlies And Knicks Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Danny Green and Ziaire Williams.

Xavier Tillman is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt.

Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Jalen Brunson are listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies come into the night after blowing out the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 at home on Friday night.

They are 11-8 in their first 19 games and tied with the Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the third seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have struggled with a 4-6 record in ten games (they are 7-2 in nine games at home).

This will be their seventh game in a row playing without Bane, who had started out the season averaging 24.7 points per contest on 45.1% shooting from the three-point range.

In their last ten games, they have gone 5-5.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (132-129 in overtime) on Friday night.

They are 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over their last ten games, the Knicks have gone 5-5, and they are 4-4 in the eight games they have played at home.

Brunson has scored at least 27 points in each of the last three games and is averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 assists per contest.