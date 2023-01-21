The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 8:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, while Ziaire Williams and Kennedy Chandler have been upgraded to available.

As for the Lakers, they will be without Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Austin Reaves, Cole Swider and Lonnie Walker IV.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies enter the evening as the hottest team in the NBA (they are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak).

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-13 record in 44 games (a half-game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed).

On the road, the Grizzlies have gone 11-10 in the 21 games they have played outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-25 record in 45 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 11-11 in the 22 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Even though the Lakers are near the bottom of the standings, the Western Conference has been extremely tight.

Therefore, they are only 2.0 games out of the four-way tie for the seventh seed.

This will be the first time the Grizzlies and Lakers have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

They last played over a year ago (in California) and the Grizzlies won 127-119, led by Desmond Bane's 23 points.