Grizzlies And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets are facing off on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

The two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for the game.

Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams have all been ruled out for the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Nic Claxton, T.J. Warren and Alondes Williams.

Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to available. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for the two teams have relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Jones, Konchar, Brooks, Aldama, Adams on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Simmons on Sunday."

The Nets come into the night with a 7-9 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-4 in the seven games they have played at home in Brooklyn.

In their last game, they beat the Portland Trail Blazers on the road in Oregon by a score of 109-107.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns and Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

In their last game, they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110, but Morant got injured during the game.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road. 

