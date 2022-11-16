Grizzlies And Pelicans Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Louisiana, and for the game, the two teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Vince Williams Jr and Ziaire Williams.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Dereon Seabron, Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J. Liddell.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Konchar, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Adams on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Murphy, Valanciunas on Tuesday."

The Grizzlies come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games.

They are 4-4 in the eight games that they have played on the road away from Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

In the five games that they have played at home in Louisiana, they are 3-2.

Unfortunately, Williamson is not playing, so that means that the top-two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft won't be facing off.

Williamson (Duke) was the first-overall pick, and Ja Morant (Murray State) was the second-overall pick.

Morant is currently averaging 28.8 points per contest, while Williamson is averaging 23.5 points per contest.

Both players have already been All-Stars through their first three seasons in the NBA (Williamson in 2021 and Morant in 2022).