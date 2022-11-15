Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Vince Williams Jr. and Ziaire Williams.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as questionable.

As for the Pelicans, they will be without Kira Lewis Jr., E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT reports that Jackson Jr. "intends" to play in the game (which would be his first of the season).

Haynes: "Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) intends to make his season debut Tuesday night against New Orleans Pelicans on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."

The Grizzlies come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 9-5 in their first 14 games of the season, and 4-4 in eight games on the road.

Ja Morant has led the way with 28.8 points per game.

Last season, they had the second best record in the NBA during the regular season, so they entered the new season with big expectations.

As for the Pelicans, they are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Williamson is arguably their best player, so his status for the game is important.

He's averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

Both Morant and Williamson were the first first two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft (Williamson was selected first).