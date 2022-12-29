Grizzlies And Raptors Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton Jr., David Roddy and Vince Williams Jr.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Chandler has been upgraded to available.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Dalano Banton.

Precious Achiuwa, Fred VanVleet and Christian Koloko are all listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 20-13 record in 33 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies have gone 6-4, but they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 7-10 in the 17 games they have played away from Memphis, Tennessee (13-3 at home in 16 games).

As for the Raptors, they are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-19 record in 34 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and have a 10-7 record in 17 games hosted in Canada.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Grizzlies and Raptors have faced off.

They last played in November of 2021, and the Grizzlies won 98-91 (Jaren Jackson Jr had 25 points and six rebounds).