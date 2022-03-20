Grizzlies And Rockets Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets are facing off at the Toyota Center in Texas on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Grizzlies come into the game after a terrible loss to an Atlanta Hawks team that was playing without it's two best players (John Collins and Trae Young).

However, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-23 record in the 71 games that they have played so far this season. 

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west with a 17-53 record in 70 games. 

